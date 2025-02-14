Real Sociedad winger Kubo cools Saudi rumours: I like good football, not expensive football

Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo admits a move to the Saudi Pro League isn't in his immediate plans.

Kubo was asked about the prospect after La Real's Europa League playoff win at FC Midtjylland.

The Japan international said: "I like good football, not expensive football."

On coach Imanol Alguacil and his contract, Kubo also stated: "I don't know if he is the best coach in the history of the club, what I do know is that he is the one who has helped me the most.

"If Imanol wants to renew, the club should put his contract on the table without thinking about it."