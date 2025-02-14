Real Sociedad coach Imanol: Victory at Midtjylland for traveling fans

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil was disappointed with the goal conceded in their 2-1 Europa League win at FC Midtjylland.

La Real won the first-leg of their round 16 playoff thanks to goals from Brais Mendez (penalty) and Take Kubo. Adam Buksa pulled one back for FCM, with all the goals occurring in the first-half.

Imanol later said, “We still have to take the final step, which won't be easy, but winning here today was also not an easy task and we did it. We were 0-2 up and it's a shame that we conceded a goal, although it's true that they had their chances. It's a good victory, there's still the return match to go, but today's result is excellent.

“Yes, there have been many changes, because there are many games and fatigue is incredible, so we have to make changes, because there are players who are already tired. We have played 10 games, we have nine more to go, we have to distribute the load.”

Imanol also had a message for the fans who were there live in Herning: “I would like to thank the fans who came, because it was not easy to get here and it was incredibly cold. At least the team was able to dedicate a victory to them and the return leg will be better.”