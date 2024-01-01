Imanol delighted as Real Sociedad thump Valencia

Tribal Football
Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil was left pleased after their 3-0 win against Valencia.

Takefusa Kubo and a double from Orri Oksarsson were the goalscorers for the hosts.

Imanol later said, "By the 80th minute we should have scored more goals than 1-0, given what we saw on the pitch. Then what changed is that we got it right.

"I told you I was calm before the game, because the players were doing a great job and the public appreciates that, because that's why 32,000 of them came and encouraged us from the first minute."

Imanol was particularly pleased with Sergio Gomez's performance: "He came from City, everything has been said, I am not going to discover him now. Without having done preseason, I have put him in various positions and I have asked him for different things, because he has a lot of talent, quality and commitment.

"It is a luxury to have players like Sergio, especially if he is well accompanied, which I understand he is at Real."

