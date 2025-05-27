Real Sociedad set out Kubo sale plans

Real Sociedad are insisting Takefusa Kubo will only leave for his buyout clause this summer.

The Japan international could be on the move in the coming weeks after changing agents this month.

El Diario Vasco says La Real are insisting Kubo will only depart if his €60m clause is met.

Kubo's new management team are said to have strong ties with the Premier League.

Should the winger leave, Real Madrid would receive 50 per cent of his fee, after they bought half of his rights for €6m in 2022.

Kubo's deal with La Real runs to 2029.