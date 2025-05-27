Real Madrid announce Raul leaving Castilla job

Real Madrid have announced Raul's departure as Castilla coach.

Raul leaves after six years in charge of Real Madrid's second team.

The club announced this morning: "Real Madrid CF announces that Raúl has informed the club of his decision to conclude his mandate as coach of our youth team.

"Real Madrid has been proud to have one of the greatest legends in our history and in world football as coach and trainer of our youth sector.

"Raúl embodies all the values ​​of Real Madrid in an exemplary way. Values ​​that he has also transmitted as a coach: he led the Cadet B and Juvenil B teams in the 2018-2019 season. Since 2019/20 he has been coach of Castilla and in August 2020 he coached the Juvenil A team, with which he was crowned champion of the Youth League.

"Raúl will always be in the hearts of all Real Madrid fans and Real Madrid will always be his home. Real Madrid wishes Raúl and his family all the best in this new stage of their lives."