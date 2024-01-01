Real Sociedad coach Imanol: Worried? More than worried...

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil says he's to blame for their poor start to the season.

Imanol was speaking after last night's defeat at Real Mallorca.

He said: "If the team doesn't play better, doesn't create more and isn't capable of winning, I have to take responsibility, because it's probably because I'm not conveying the game plan to them in the best possible way.

"Worried? More than worried, I'm worried because, if the start was already bad, if we keep losing it's going to be worse. And, in addition, we haven't continued the green shoots of Real Madrid's day, but in 25 minutes we've gone out of the game."

Asked for reasons over the poor start, the coach also said: "It's because there has been no pre-season and some players are still unknown, but that's no excuse, because we're not the only ones who had international players, nor the only ones who signed at the last minute."