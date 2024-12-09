Real Sociedad coach Imanol on victory at Leganes: Great win at difficult ground

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil was left happy with their 3-0 win at Leganes on Sunday.

Brais Mendez, Ander Barrenetxea and Mikel Oyarzabal struck the goals for La Real.

Afterwards, Imanol said of moving into sixth on the table: “That doesn’t mean anything to me, I always tell you the same thing, the table now is what it is, the most important thing is how the team is growing, that we have won four games in a row, that once again we have not conceded a goal, that we have scored three goals on a difficult pitch where it is difficult to create chances and keep a clean sheet…

“It is what we have talked about on many afternoons when we have lost games.

"Games are decided in the penalty areas and today I think we have done a great job defensively, without conceding many chances to Leganés, and then succeeding in the ones we had.”

He added, “We would like to thank our fans once again for being here and cheering us on. They will surely return to San Sebastian happy and proud, which is what it is all about after a match, for both players and fans to come out feeling like this.”