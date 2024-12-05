Real Mallorca coach Arrasate: Facing Celta Vigo so soon after Barcelona good for us; Mojica asked for forgiveness

Real Mallorca coach Jagoba Arrasate admits working on the players' confidence ahead of facing Celta Vigo.

Mallorca meet Celta after a 5-1 thrashing by Barcelona at San Moix, with Arrasate admitting he and his staff have spent the past two days rebuilding belief.

Advertisement Advertisement

The focus after losing 1-5 to Barcelona:

“Mentally, we are turning around the tough defeat we had at home. We want to compete again and tomorrow's game will be good for us. On a physical level, those who played have recovered. There will be changes, few players will repeat. We have to manage fatigue and freshness and choose the starting eleven based on that.”

How is Mojica after the incident with Morlanes?

“These are issues that we manage internally like any family. It is settled because it is an unpleasant episode and we have to acknowledge some behaviour that was not right, but it is done behind closed doors naturally and looking each other in the face.

“Mojica is hurt and sometimes we don't realise what we're doing when we're on a roll. He has asked for forgiveness and we've talked about it internally. He has a lot of experience. It's good that we're a family and we try not to make mistakes with the same stone.”

The game against Barcelona is the biggest defeat as Mallorca's coach:

"You have to know what you did wrong. You have to accept and acknowledge the mistakes. I, the mismatches and the players, some individual errors. We could have been more conservative, but we believe that in the long run it will give us more than it takes away."

Celta's game:

“It's a team that proposes, that takes risks, is ultra-offensive. It may have nuances, with that inside game, attacking midfielders, the striker, it's difficult to adjust. Our idea is to minimize it and see who wins. Aspas is an old rocker, but he's still decisive.”