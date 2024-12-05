Celta Vigo coach Giraldez eager to take Copa form into Mallorca clash

Celta Vigo coach Claudio Giraldez says they hope to carry their Copa momentum into tomorrow's LaLiga clash with Mallorca.

Celta will face Mallorca on the back of a 7-0 win at Salamanca this week, with Giraldez wanting the form to continue.

Focused on LaLiga:

“We are aware that we have to compete in a league match and change our focus for the Cup. We want to put in a good performance in front of our fans, after the painful defeat at Espanyol. I have the feeling that we are finding our best form in many moments of the matches but we are not able to be consistent.

"Within the correct work that we are doing, in many moments, it is turning into fewer points than I think we should have.”

Strong at Balaídos:

"We want to try to remain strong at home and if we are not doing well away from home, we want to try to improve them. Above all, we need to focus on what we have in hand and not on the past or the future, but on the game we have now. The difficult thing, when you play three games in six days, is to change the chip from what happened and focus on what is coming.”

Mallorca:

“A very demanding rival, who are sixth in LaLiga and are having a brutal season. They will demand the maximum from us, if we are not at 200% with our focus on Mallorca, we will not be able to compete in the match.”