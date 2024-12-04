Flick welcomes thumping Barcelona win at Mallorca: Our s****y November is over!

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was delighted with their 5-1 win at Real Mallorca on Tuesday night.

Barca won 5-1 on the island with goals coming from Ferran Torres, Raphinha (2), Frenkie de Jong and Pau Victor. Vedat Muriqi struck for Mallorca before halftime.

Afterwards, Flick joked about getting beyond a poor November.

Game:

"I'm happy. We had chances. We could have scored more goals. After the break, we talked about what we had to do and I'm happy with these three points. We had chances, we scored... I'm satisfied. I like the team to fight for 90 minutes or however long the match lasts. I only relaxed when I saw that they only added three minutes."

Laminate Yamal:

"He's always important, he makes the difference. He could have scored one or two goals. He's played very well, he's assisted... he's got great quality. We need him. But he's not the only one who's played well, the others have too. The defence has also been good. It's not easy for the defence because of the way we play. Cubarsi is playing like an experienced player, as is Pedri, Raphinha... there are many players who have returned after being sidelined and it's not easy to come back and be 100 per cent. I'm happy because Ferran and Frenkie have scored... Éric has returned... so I have more options."

Ferran Torres:

"It's important for him to score goals. Lewandowski needed a rest, we had to take care of him. Ferran managed to score the first goal. Today it was not necessary to play with Lewandowski."

Lewandowski:

"To be honest, it wasn't my plan yesterday for him not to play. But I had a feeling and I've spoken to my assistants. I also thought about the possibility of him resting, but he's doing very well, as we've seen."

Offside:

"It depends on the line, where the opponents are... Against Las Palmas, we had a lot of chances. I think my team always gives everything. And today we did everything possible to take advantage of them. We also tried to keep the ball. You always count on offside... the important thing is not to have to run back."

Victory:

"It was an important victory at this stage of the season. That's why we're happy. I'm happy, I said it yesterday, a s****y November is over and December has begun."