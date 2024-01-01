Real Madrid whiz Guler called Ancelotti about preseason tour

Real Madrid whiz Arda Guler has told coach Carlo Ancelotti to include him on their preseason tour squad.

It's been suggested Guler will be given extra time off after the Euros.

However, the Turkey midfielder has made contact with Ancelotti to commit to the preseason kickoff in the US.

Fanatik says Guler called his coach and told the Italian: “There’s no need to take me off the tour, I want to be with you even if I have less vacation. I lost a lot of time last year.

"I want to join the team as soon as possible.”