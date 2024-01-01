Real Madrid snap up Belorussian prospect Mayorau from under Barcelona nose

Real Madrid have clinched the signing of Belorussian prospect Aliaksei Mayorau.

Mayorau is considered one of the great promises of Belarusian football. Last season he scored 59 goals in 22 games with Cerdanyola in the Preferente Alevín of Catalonia, still playing 7-a-side football.

Barcelona were aware of Mayorau, but Real Madrid have acted swiftly this month to add him to their academy.

The junior player was in the orbit of several major clubs in Spain and Europe, though if it had been an international transfer, he would have had to wait until he was 16 or meet rigorous conditions to be cleared to join the foreign club.

Mayorau will play for Real Madrid's Infantil B (U-13) team this season.