Real Madrid sign exciting full-back Alvaro Carreras from Benfica

André Guerra
Alvaro Carreras is now a Real Madrid player
Spanish left-back Alvaro Carreras is Real Madrid's latest signing, joining from Benfica, the Spanish club confirmed on Monday, finally resolving one of the summer's longest-running sagas.

Real Madrid will pay the 50 million-euro termination clause, in stages, to secure the left-back who will compete with Fran Garcia for a place in the starting eleven.

On Friday, Benfica announced the arrival of Rafael Obrador, signed from Real Madrid for around five million euros in a separate deal.

The 22-year-old Carreras had a contract with the Eagles until 2029. The defender is valued at 34.3 million euros by Flashscore and last season played 52 games for the Portuguese league runners-up.

Carreras will be presented tomorrow at noon at Ciudad Real Madrid. The president of the Spanish club, Florentino Perez, will meet the left-back for the signing of his contract, valid for six seasons, before the press conference at the same venue.

