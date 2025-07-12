DONE DEAL: Real Madrid sell young pair Obrador and Munoz
Real Madrid have sold two of their young prospects this week.
Real defender Rafael Obrador has now joined Benfica in a permanent deal, while Victor Munoz has left for Osasuna.
Winger Mundo has joined Osasuna for €6m and penned a deal to 2030.
The 21 year-old made four senior appearances for Real Madrid.
Meanwhile, Obrador joins Benfica on a contract also to 2030. The 21 year-old spent last season on-loan with Deportivo La Coruna.
Obrador's move is expected to help smooth Alvaro Carreras' switch from Benfica to Real Madrid. Wing-back Obrador effectively arrives as a direct replacement for Carreras.