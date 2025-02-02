Real Madrid rattled as Rudiger forced off in Espanyol defeat

Real Madrid management have major injury concerns for Toni Rudiger.

The Germany defender collapsed in defeat at Espanyol last night and was forced off the pitch.

There are concerns around Rudiger's hamstring, with Real's Champions League round 16 playoff against Manchester City now looming.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti said post-match: “He's had a muscle injury, they'll have to assess it.

"We know what we have to do, we've thought about it and we've talked about it.”