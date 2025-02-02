Espanyol coach Gonzalez: I don't know what Real Madrid are talking about

Espanyol coach Manolo Gonzalez dismissed complaints from Real Madrid after Saturday's 1-0 win.

Carlos Romero struck a late winner after earlier surviving a red card appeal after a challenge on Kylian Mbappe.

Gonzalez said afterwards: "“It's been a tough year. I'm happy for the fans and the players. It's a nice day because you beat the league champions, which gives you a big plus and strength. Another game without losing.

“I was excited to win a game like this and to get people excited. I feel very sorry for my job and I defend my club to the death. If I've defended the other teams I've coached to the death, with Espanyol it goes even further.

“The boys fly. Although there are bad days, the team believes. Today was the day. I would have liked to plan something else, but you see the rival we're facing. We did an exaggerated job in defence. We lacked more calm in the transitions in the first half, in the second we had it and that's how we scored the goal.

“You can't please everyone. There will be people from Espanyol who don't like us because we're defensive. I don't consider myself a defensive player, but the games have to be planned based on the opponent. Things have to be done with criteria and if people want to beat me up, it's something that goes with the job."

On the home fans, he said: “I am very happy for the players and members. They often go home disappointed, but today they are given a great joy. There is still a lot of work to be done. Last year we went up and now it is time to work, work and work. Until the last day we have to give our all.”

And on the referee controversy, Gonzalez insisted: “I don’t know what they are talking about.

“It is a harsh action, but it does not affect the player. If it does, it is a red card. But we should not talk about it today. It is a well-refereed action. If it was a red card, they would have corrected it. There is nothing more to say.”