Real Madrid midfielder Valverde: Bielsa kills you mentally and physically

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde admits Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa's demands are unlike anything he has experienced.

Valverde says he finds Bielsa's intensity tough, but understandable.

"With him (Bielsa), you work much harder. He kills you physically. And mentally, too," he said.

"But, in the end, that responds to what he expects from the games. That will to press, to do everything intensely, that madness that tires you mentally , but that compensates on the day of the match and that gives you pleasure.

"Everything that comes out of Bielsa's mouth is good to learn from."

Valverde also praised the two coaches he has worked with the most at Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti.

"It's the same way of seeing football, of speaking to us and of communicating plans. The same demands as well," he says. "They know each player, they manage them perfectly. In addition, they constantly give off good vibes."