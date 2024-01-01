Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni: Nations League? Not the competition of the century

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni admits the Nations League isn't a competition he particularly covets.

Tchouameni is captaining France this week in the absence of Real teammate Kylian Mbappe.

He said at his France media conference: "Not the competition of the century, it is no secret.

"I am happy to have added it to my list of achievements in 2021, but it is not the World Cup, it is not the Eurocup... we will do everything possible to win it. Every time we put on the blue shirt we must do everything possible to win.

"The League of Nations has the importance that you (the press) give it. I'm not going to tell you I don't care, but it is a competition that becomes important from the moment we qualify for the final phase."