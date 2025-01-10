Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni delivers update after forced change in semi win

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni says he's "fine" after their Supercopa semifinal win against Real Mallorca.

Tchouameni was forced off on 54 minutes with a head injury as Real won 3-0 to setup a final against Barcelona.

He said afterwards: "I'm fine. The doctors advised me to come off because it could have been serious, but I'm fine. Now I'm going to recover to play the next game. The blow was to my head when I tried to clear the ball.

"We saw that Barça won their game yesterday and we have also won to get to the final. Now we have to win again."

On goalscorer Jude Bellingham, Tchouameni also stated: "Jude is a phenomenal player. He helps us win whether it's with goals or assists, all thanks to his commitment. We have a great squad and we're playing very well at the moment. The most important thing was to win and get to the final."