Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: We deserved Supercopa semi win

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists they deserved their Supercopa semifinal win against Real Mallorca.

The match ended in a brawl as Real won 3-0, with the final two goals coming in injury-time. Ancelotti, however, says the victory was deserved.

The match:

"We suffered despite the fact that we started very well. We had our chances to score in the first half. It was a demanding game because Mallorca defended very well, closed down very well and looked for their chances with crosses. They created problems for us on a couple of occasions."

"Although we weren't at our best, we played well as a team and we deserved to win. We did well at the back. After Tchouameni's injury, Raúl Asencio came on and played well. Against Barcelona we'll try to defend and attack well because that's football."

The final against Barcelona:

"In recent times the Clásico has always been unpredictable. There have been games that we've won easily and others where they've beaten us 0-4. It's difficult to think about what the final will be like, but it's going to be entertaining because there'll be a lot of talent on the pitch. I don't know how it will go. We will try to do better than Barcelona."

The level of the team:

"We're pretty close to our optimum level. We continue to get results and we have to carry on in this vein. More than looking for the best level, we have to look for consistency in terms of play and results. At the moment it's going well."

Praise for Kylian Mbappé:

"He's doing very well now and is showing his best side. In December he did very well, scoring goals, and little by little he's reaching his best level. What is his best level? I don't know. With the quality he has, I don't know how far he can go."

Jude Bellingham:

"He's essential. The team's improvement has come because Bellingham, Vini Jr, Rodrygo and Mbappé have combined more. Also because we had a good balance with a lot of forwards on the pitch."

The changes and the brawl at the end:

"Tchouameni was fine when I saw him on the bench. The doctor preferred to take him off because it was a blow to the head. Bellingham and Valverde ended up with cramps because it was warmer than we expected. That affected the rhythm of the game. The scrap at the end was unnecessary for both teams and pointless because the game was already over."

Saudi Arabian fans:

"There was a great atmosphere and we played in a great stadium with a lot of Real Madrid fans. We felt a lot of warmth, they supported us and got to take in a good version of the team."

The Dani Olmo case and Joan Laporta's reaction:

"I don't want to talk about it, but I think... Obviously, I think. It's complicated to give an opinion on this subject and I don't want to talk about it. Everyone has their own opinion. I have an official public profile and I don't want to give my opinion. What I think I keep to myself."