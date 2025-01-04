Tribal Football
Most Read
New Valencia coach Corberan prepares for Real Madrid - and fans' protests
Man Utd offer 3 unwanted players to Mourinho's Fenerbahce side including Antony
Real Madrid considering Man Utd defender if Alexander-Arnold deal falls through
Agent explains Olmo plans after Barcelona registration setback

Real Madrid midfielder Modric proud of record-breaking goal

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid midfielder Modric proud of record-breaking goal
Real Madrid midfielder Modric proud of record-breaking goalLaLiga
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric was happy to break a new record in victory at Valencia.

Modric's goal in the 2-1 win makes him the club's oldest goalscorer, breaking Ferenc Puskas' previous mark. At 39 years and 116 days, Modric surpasses Puskas - 39 years and 15 days.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later said, “Breaking records is always nice. To reach that number of games and equal legends like Pirri and Míchel is a source of pride. We have to keep going.

“We showed the incredible character this team has once again, we never stopped believing. We refused to give up and in the end we managed to turn around a really tough game.

"We didn’t look at all comfortable in the first half but we were much better after the break. We were a bit unfortunate with the penalty and the goal chalked off, but we kept the faith and managed to turn it around. These are the wins that can help you win titles.” 

Mentions
LaLigaModric LukaReal MadridValencia
Related Articles
Bellingham proud proving Real Madrid matchwinner at Valencia
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti pleased with victory at Valencia; rejects Vini Jr's red card
Valencia coach Corberan feels for home fans after Real Madrid fight-back