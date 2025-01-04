Tribal Football
Most Read
New Valencia coach Corberan prepares for Real Madrid - and fans' protests
Man Utd offer 3 unwanted players to Mourinho's Fenerbahce side including Antony
Real Madrid considering Man Utd defender if Alexander-Arnold deal falls through
Napoli coach Conte ready for Fiorentina: You want to keep talking about Lukaku?!

Bellingham proud proving Real Madrid matchwinner at Valencia

Carlos Volcano
Bellingham proud proving Real Madrid matchwinner at Valencia
Bellingham proud proving Real Madrid matchwinner at ValenciaLaLiga
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was proud after proving the matchwinner at Valencia.

Bellingham struck late for the 2-1 win at the Mestalla.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later said, "It was a crazy game. It's really hard when the team expects so much of you and you miss a penalty. I felt as though I'd let the team down and I was angry with myself. I had to focus because these things happen. My teammates were amazing. For the assist for the leveller, Brahim worked really hard and Lucas found the space, it was a group effort.

"It was a goal made by the whole team and all I had to do was finish Kylian's pass.

“This is the personality we have to show, especially when these difficult atmospheres. This is the Madrid we want to see and the one the fans deserve.

“When you're wearing this shirt, you can't ever give up. When I missed the penalty, my teammates could have blamed me for it but they got behind me, they consoled me. We showed Real Madrid's character with 10 men. We stood up and picked up three huge points in the fight for LaLiga.”

Mentions
LaLigaBellingham JudeReal MadridValencia
Related Articles
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti pleased with victory at Valencia; rejects Vini Jr's red card
Valencia coach Corberan feels for home fans after Real Madrid fight-back
Bellingham the hero as Real Madrid edge past beleaguered Valencia