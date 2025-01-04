Bellingham proud proving Real Madrid matchwinner at Valencia

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was proud after proving the matchwinner at Valencia.

Bellingham struck late for the 2-1 win at the Mestalla.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later said, "It was a crazy game. It's really hard when the team expects so much of you and you miss a penalty. I felt as though I'd let the team down and I was angry with myself. I had to focus because these things happen. My teammates were amazing. For the assist for the leveller, Brahim worked really hard and Lucas found the space, it was a group effort.

"It was a goal made by the whole team and all I had to do was finish Kylian's pass.

“This is the personality we have to show, especially when these difficult atmospheres. This is the Madrid we want to see and the one the fans deserve.

“When you're wearing this shirt, you can't ever give up. When I missed the penalty, my teammates could have blamed me for it but they got behind me, they consoled me. We showed Real Madrid's character with 10 men. We stood up and picked up three huge points in the fight for LaLiga.”