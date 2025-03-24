Real Madrid midfielder Modric on Mbappe: I've not seen anything like it!

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric admits he's been amazed by the talent of teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has already reached the 30-goal barrier in his first season with Real.

Advertisement Advertisement

Modric told Telefoot: "He has so many qualities. To be perfectly honest, I've never seen anything like it.

"What impresses me the most is his personality. He's an amazing guy.

"He is very humble, always fresh to joke and help his teammates."

This season, Mbappe has made 44 appearances for Real, scoring 31 goals and making five assists.