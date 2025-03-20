Tribal Football
Most Read
Obi Mikel claims signing Osimhen from Napoli would be "easy to get done" for Chelsea
Man United put Kobbie Mainoo up for sale ahead of summer rebuild
Treble winner urges Fernandes to leave Man Utd
Man Utd to sell several stars including Mainoo as they target Sunderland's Bellingham

Valencia star Sadiq battles Real Madrid's Mbappe for La Liga prize

Shina Oludare
Sadiq battles Mbappe for La Liga prize
Sadiq battles Mbappe for La Liga prizeJavier Borrego / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Valencia striker Umar Sadiq is in the running for two Spanish top-flight awards, thanks to his impressive performance in La Liga.

Since joining Los Che on loan from Real Sociedad, the tall Nigerian striker has been a key figure in Ruben Baraja’s squad, scoring four goals in eight league matches.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In recognition of his contributions, he has been shortlisted for the Player of the Month award for March.

However, he faces tough competition from Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe, Real Betis star Isco, Celta Vigo’s Marcos Alonso, and Pedro Diaz of Rayo Vallecano.

The Nigeria international is also in contention for the Goal of the Month award, with his backheel effort in Valencia’s thrilling 3-3 draw against Osasuna making the shortlist. 

Currently, Sadiq is in the Super Eagles' camp for the crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

 

Mentions
Sadiq UmarMbappe KylianLaLigaReal MadridValencia
Related Articles
Real Madrid ace Mbappe happy with double in victory at Villarreal
Mbappe brace fires Real Madrid to crucial win over Villarreal
Umar Sadiq: Valencia fans' new goalscoring hero