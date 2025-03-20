Valencia star Sadiq battles Real Madrid's Mbappe for La Liga prize

Valencia striker Umar Sadiq is in the running for two Spanish top-flight awards, thanks to his impressive performance in La Liga.

Since joining Los Che on loan from Real Sociedad, the tall Nigerian striker has been a key figure in Ruben Baraja’s squad, scoring four goals in eight league matches.

In recognition of his contributions, he has been shortlisted for the Player of the Month award for March.

However, he faces tough competition from Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe, Real Betis star Isco, Celta Vigo’s Marcos Alonso, and Pedro Diaz of Rayo Vallecano.

The Nigeria international is also in contention for the Goal of the Month award, with his backheel effort in Valencia’s thrilling 3-3 draw against Osasuna making the shortlist.

Currently, Sadiq is in the Super Eagles' camp for the crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.