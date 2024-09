Real Madrid are prepared to sell Andriy Lunin in 2025.

Lunin penned a new contract to 2028 with Real Madrid last week.

However, with Thibaut Courtois established as Real Madrid's No1 goalkeeper, Lunin will be allowed to leave - for the right price.

Real Madrid will listen to bids for the goalkeeper next summer.

The Spanish giants have assured Lunin they will sell after the end of the season - provided a big enough bid is received.