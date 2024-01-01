Tribal Football
Real Madrid great Kroos meets with Federation to launch new club
Real Madrid great Toni Kroos is launching a new club in Madrid.

Kroos is working with Club Las Encinas de Boadilla to establish a team in the local federation.

The German retired over the summer and his family continue to reside in Madrid.

Kroos has now embarked on a project to shape a new club, in collaboration with the Royal Madrid Football Federation and the Club Las Encinas de Boadilla.

The Federation has confirmed talks with Kroos involving president Paco Díez and he director of the coaching school, Miguel Ángel Serrano Niño

