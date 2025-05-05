Tribal Football
Most Read
Cole Palmer 'open' to shock Man United move
Jose Mourinho claims Galatasaray title win 'was determined before the league even started'
Chelsea fullback Cucurella makes clear feelings over Liverpool guard of honour
Video: Antony scores worldie as Real Betis secure late win

Real Madrid goalscorer Guler: Victory over Celta Vigo sets us up for El Clasico

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid goalscorer Guler: Victory over Celta Vigo sets us up for El Clasico
Real Madrid goalscorer Guler: Victory over Celta Vigo sets us up for El ClasicoLaLiga
Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler was happy with his goal in their victory over Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Guler struck and also laid on an assist for Kylian Mbappe in the 3-2 triumph.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Turkey international said afterwards: “We’re very happy to get the three points before such an important match against Barcelona.

"We started the game very well with the 3-0 lead, but we should have finished better. We're happy to have got the win."

On facing Barca next weekend, Guler also said: “It will be a great opportunity to beat them. That's why we want to go out and give it everything to take the three points to be able to win the league."

 

"It was a good goal"

Meanwhile, on his wonder goal, Guler was delighted to make his mark.

He added: “I think it was a good goal. We always work on these shots after training. I'm very happy to have scored with such a nice finish.

“I don't think the assist to Mbappé was great. He made a great run and I just found him very well. The truth is that I feel incredible for the game I played.”

Mentions
LaLigaGuler ArdaCelta VigoReal MadridBarcelona
Related Articles
Real Madrid see off Celta Vigo to stay in touch with LaLiga leaders Barcelona
Arda Guler backed to become "very important player" for Real Madrid
Man United join race to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah