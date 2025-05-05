Real Madrid goalscorer Guler: Victory over Celta Vigo sets us up for El Clasico
Guler struck and also laid on an assist for Kylian Mbappe in the 3-2 triumph.
The Turkey international said afterwards: “We’re very happy to get the three points before such an important match against Barcelona.
"We started the game very well with the 3-0 lead, but we should have finished better. We're happy to have got the win."
On facing Barca next weekend, Guler also said: “It will be a great opportunity to beat them. That's why we want to go out and give it everything to take the three points to be able to win the league."
"It was a good goal"
Meanwhile, on his wonder goal, Guler was delighted to make his mark.
He added: “I think it was a good goal. We always work on these shots after training. I'm very happy to have scored with such a nice finish.
“I don't think the assist to Mbappé was great. He made a great run and I just found him very well. The truth is that I feel incredible for the game I played.”