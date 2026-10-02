Real Madrid eye England star as shock defensive target

Real Madrid are expected to be busy in the January transfer market with Jose Mourinho still looking to bolster several areas of his squad.

The veteran Portuguese coach spent heavy in the summer - including a club record deal for Yan Diomande - and he will be backed once again by the club's hierarchy.

Advertisement Advertisement

Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konate all landed in Madrid back in July, but Mourinho is planning for life after Antonio Rudiger, who is out of contract in June 2027.

Mourinho wants double cover in each position, and that means another centre-back alongside Konate, Eder Militao and Dean Huijsen, with England international Jarell Quansah on his radar.

As reported by Bild, Real Madrid keen on the versatile former Liverpool defender Quansah, who joined Bayer Leverkusen from the Reds for a club record transfer fee of €35M after winning the 2025 UEFA European U21 Championship - and the Premier League side do hold a buyback option on him.

Quansah is under contract in Germany until 2030, but his close ties to Jude Bellingham could boost Real Madrid's chances of securing a deal.

The Spanish giants will continue to scout him in the months ahead, and if a January offer fails to work, they could revisit the situation ahead of the 2027/28 season.