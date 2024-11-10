Tribal Football
Real Madrid defender Militao breaks silence after new ACL injury

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has broken his silence after an ACL injury was confirmed last night.

Militao suffered the setback during victory over Osasuna.

The Brazil defender had only just recovered from an ACL injury to the opposite knee he received last year.

Militao posted to social media: "Thank you all for your messages, love and support!

"This is just another fight to win and I already know the way back, giving up is not part of my story."

