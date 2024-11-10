Lunin matches struggling Mbappe with historic Real Madrid stat

Kylian Mbappe's struggles at Real Madrid have been laid bare.

For victory over Osasuna, 25-year-old goalkeeper Andriy Lunin made the first assist of his career by creating the third goal of the match to Vinicius Jr, his second personally. Real won 4-0 on the day.

Lunin becomes the first Real keeper to make an assist this century.

To put things into perspective, Rodrygo Goes has also only provided one assist in La Liga this season.

However, the Brazilian has been absent for some time and has not had the same playing time as Mbappe.