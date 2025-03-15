Real Madrid defender Alaba admits catching coaching bug

Real Madrid defender David Alaba admits he is planning for a coaching career after he hangs up the boots.

Alaba has successfully returned from long-term knee injury in recent weeks.

Now 32, the Austria international said: "During my rehabilitation, there was a lot of media coverage. I didn't let it distract me. On the contrary: I used it as motivation.

"I wanted to show all these people what I was capable of and that they could say whatever they wanted. I worked really hard for that."

Alaba was on the coaching staff of Ralf Rangnick during last summer's Euros as he continued his recovery.

"I learned a lot there. It was more than just a taste of what it's like on the other side. Just seeing how much effort goes into being a coach."