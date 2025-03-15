Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti furious facing Villarreal tonight: I don't understand it!
Amorim on Man Utd's Heaven: I like his pace, he's good at defending, he is quite complete
Amorim: This Man Utd team NEEDS Mason Mount
France coach Deschamps reveals talks with Pogba about next move

Real Madrid defender Alaba admits catching coaching bug

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid defender Alaba admits catching coaching bug
Real Madrid defender Alaba admits catching coaching bugLaLiga
Real Madrid defender David Alaba admits he is planning for a coaching career after he hangs up the boots.

Alaba has successfully returned from long-term knee injury in recent weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now 32, the Austria international said: "During my rehabilitation, there was a lot of media coverage. I didn't let it distract me. On the contrary: I used it as motivation.

"I wanted to show all these people what I was capable of and that they could say whatever they wanted. I worked really hard for that."

Alaba was on the coaching staff of Ralf Rangnick during last summer's Euros as he continued his recovery.

"I learned a lot there. It was more than just a taste of what it's like on the other side. Just seeing how much effort goes into being a coach." 

Mentions
LaLigaAlaba DavidReal Madrid
Related Articles
Soriano: Rodri ideal Modric heir for Real Madrid
Cubarsi: I'd sign Alvarez for Barcelona
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti furious facing Villarreal tonight: I don't understand it!