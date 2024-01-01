Real Madrid coaches amazed by Endrick shooting power: How does he do it?!

Real Madrid coaching staff are amazed by the "power" of Endrick's shooting.

Indeed, many inside Real cannot understand how the 18 year-old manages to shoot so powerfully.

"F***, if he scores... I'd say it's scary," one member of staff said.

"Nobody understands how he blasts the ball so powerfully."

So far, Endrick has two goals an an assist in six Real appearances, though is yet to make a first start for his new club.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti has stated: "He trains every day with the best strikers in the world and understands his role and his role . He is gaining positions because he is very professional, very mature despite his youth, and we are delighted with him."