Real Madrid coach Ancelotti sends Endrick message over playing frustrations

LaLiga
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has urged Endrick to be patient about his playing chances.

The 18 year-old has been amongst the goals so far this season, but is yet to start for Real. So far, he has two goals and one assist in six appearances.

Ancelotti understands that Endrick wants to play more, but calls for calm.

He said, "On the one hand, yes, I can be unfair, because he is training well: he is a player with a lot of quality.

"But in front of him are Vinícius, Rodrygo, Mbappé ... it is necessary for him to have a little patience."

