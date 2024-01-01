Endrick debut goal offers Real Madrid fans glimpse of their future

LALIGA EA SPORTS is to be congratulated. A new star already shines with his own light at his premiere.

Real Madrid's new Brazilian, Endrick, entered LALIGA in style by scoring a goal ten minutes into his official debut at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The young Brazilian scored as Real Madrid defeated Real Valladolid 3-0 on the second day of the national championship.

Endrick with his effort has become the youngest foreigner to score a goal with the Los Merengues, at 18 years and 15 days snatching the record from Raphael Varane, who had previously scored at the age of 18 years and 152 days.

In addition, he has become the third youngest South American player to score in LALIGA EA SPORTS, only surpassed by Leo Messi at 17 years and 311 days and Fabio Pinto at 18 years and 30 days.

Endrick after scoring his first Real Madrid goal LaLiga

Santiago Bernabéu Stadium debut and goal

Endrick entered the pitch in the 86th minute, replacing no-one less than Kylian Mbappe. It took only ten minutes for him to score his first as a madridista. In the last play of the match he received the ball on the edge of the area, sought space before driving his shot past the Valladolid goalkeeper.

The young Brazilian demonstrated in ten minutes all his qualities. Intensity, calmness under pressure, strong in possession, physically quick, smart and cunning, and above all, with great goal-sense. Qualities that promise so much for the Real Madrid faithful.

The striker was proud about the debut and goal: "I'm very happy, it's a dream that's coming true.

"I had already played here at the Bernabéu with the Brazilian team, I was able to score a goal... but it wasn't with Real Madrid." Real Madrid has another new star on their hands - the Los Merengues career of Endrick is now well and truly underway.