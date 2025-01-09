Mallorca coach Arrasate eager to highlight Aguirre ahead of Real Madrid Copa semi

Real Mallorca coach Jagoba Arrasate was eager to highlight Javier Aguirre's influence ahead of tonight's Supercopa semifinal.

Arrasate stepped up to replace Aguirre at the end of last season after the Mexican had led Mallorca to the final of the Copa del Rey.

Arrasate spoke ahead of their clash with Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia.

Thanks to Javier Aguirre:

“Last year we were here for two or three days, I hope we can stay here for a whole week. I take this opportunity to say that I am sitting here because of Javier Aguirre, Toni Amor, Pol Lorente and the entire coaching staff. They did a great job with the team, which I want to thank and I send them a hug.”

The match against Real Madrid:

“The match is about playing a perfect, almost perfect match. We need to defend, be accurate in the opponent's box, make sure they don't get comfortable, have little space to run... and make sure it's not a back-and-forth game because otherwise we won't have much to do. We want to win, but if not, we can try to draw and go to penalties.”

Great rival to forget the Cup defeat to Ponteverda:

“They are the ones we have in front of us and therefore the best. It is difficult to digest a defeat like last Friday, but we have had time and we have learned things. Now we are full of enthusiasm to try to play a perfect match. Only then will we have a chance to win the match.”

Being in the final would be a dream:

“For them it is surely an obligation to play in the final, for us it is a challenge to be there. It has nothing to do with LaLiga or Copa del Rey, they are historic events. First of all, for something to happen you have to visualise it and that is what we are doing now. Mallorca has always managed to play matches like the one on Sunday. Hopefully we can win to be in the final.”

Real Madrid's form:

“It's always a pleasure to play alongside Ancelotti. I've seen an evolution and I see them better than at the start of the season. They've improved their work with the ball and the results reflect that. I also think there are some players who are better. This makes them a more powerful team than two or three months ago.”

Vinicius' presence:

“It doesn't change anything. Once the match report was drawn up, it was clear that there were going to be two games. We always thought that he was going to play. He's a great player, difficult to stop. We have to do a great collective job so that he and the rest of his team don't hurt us.”

Samu Costa's condition:

“He's just arriving, that's the reality. He's had few sessions. He was able to complete the last training session and today we'll see if he can do it. He's had few training sessions... we'll see if he completes them today and can be in the squad for the semi-final.”

Penalty practice:

“We will work on it after training, but it has little to do with it. Maybe it will give us a bit of confidence, but in front of Courtois it will probably be something different. We will work on it, but in a natural way.”