Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Rodrygo deserved to be among Ballon d'Or nominees
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says Rodrygo Goes deserved to be among the nominees for the Ballon d'Or.

Rodrygo admits he was "outraged" by the snub he received from France Football last week.

Ancelotti said today: "He deserved to be among the 30 chosen. Someone has forgotten what he did last season. We have the opportunity to have a player who can play in many positions.

"It is a motivation for him to compare himself to these players.

"I don't see the problem and he doesn't tell me he has a problem, because he has never told me about this." 

