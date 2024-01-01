Courtois offers best to Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen after knee injury

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois sent his best to Marc-Andre ter Stegen after the Barcelona keeper suffered an apparent knee injury on Sunday.

Ter Stegen was forced off during the 5-1 win against Villarreal with a knee injury.

Courtois, who suffered an ACL setback last year, posted to social media: "I'm sorry about the injury, Ter Stegen, it really hurt me to see you leave the pitch like that.

"I hope you can recover soon and we can see you in goal again."

There's concerns that Ter Stegen has suffered a complete tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee.