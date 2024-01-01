Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: I spoke to Rodrygo about social media post

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits holding clear-the-air talks this week.

Ahead of facing Real Valladolid this weekend, Ancelotti was asked if Rodrygo was unsettled after a social media post from his management hinted at the Brazilian feeling overlooked in contrast to high-profile teammates Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham.

Ancelotti said: "I spoke to him this week and asked him if something had happened. He told me that the message was fake, that he had not said anything. He is happy here and working very well.

"He has been one of the best in these games. There is no problem with him.

"We all know what qualities he has. In these two games he did very well: he scored against Mallorca and contributed a lot against Atalanta. When we have such an offensive team, the forwards have to work a little harder and he is doing very well.

"For me there is no Rodrygo theme. He is very happy, delighted because he is playing. It is a topic that we do not comment on because there is no need to comment on it."