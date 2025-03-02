Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: A poor defeat to Real Betis

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits they lost control in their defeat at Real Betis.

Betis won 2-1 as Brahim Diaz's opener for Real Madrid was canceled out by Johnny Cardoso and Isco's winning penalty.

Ancelotti said afterwards, "It was a poor game. We started well, but then we couldn't keep up the initial tempo in terms of attitude and commitment and we lost control of the game against a team that played better and deserved the win.”

“It's a big blow. We have to react. Losing at this stage of the season is hard, because every team competes and we didn't do well in this game.

“I'm not in the players' heads. We weren't able to maintain the good position on the pitch in the first 20 minutes. We lost 27 balls in the first half, too many losses, and Betis got back into the game.”

He added, “When you can't press, the forward line is there to block passes between the lines and, when you're good, as in the first half, to put pressure on the back four. For the first 20 minutes, we did well and for the other 70 minutes we did poorly."