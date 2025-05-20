Tribal Football
Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul receives Braga offer

Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul has rejected an approach from Sporting Braga.

O Jogo says after Carlos Carvalhal's departure, Braga have made a move for Raul.

But the response was negative from the Real legend.

Raul's future with Castilla remains undecided, though president Florentino Perez is happy for him to continue.

AS says in recent weeks, Raul has rejected enquiries from several German clubs and also the Portuguese FA about the national team job.

