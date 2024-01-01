Tribal Football
Most Read
Fenerbahce turn to Man Utd winger Antony
Man Utd boss Ten Hag returns to Utrecht to take charge
Denmark U18 coach delivers update on Man Utd target Obi-Martin
Mitchell takes aim at Ashworth over Newcastle transfers: Not fit for purpose

Real Madrid captain Carvajal: Yamal achievements incredible for his age

Real Madrid captain Carvajal: Yamal achievements incredible for his age
Real Madrid captain Carvajal: Yamal achievements incredible for his age
Real Madrid captain Carvajal: Yamal achievements incredible for his ageLaLiga
Real Madrid captain Daniel Carvajal is confident Barcelona whiz Lamine Yamal won't get carried away with his fame.

Carvajal has enjoyed calling Yamal a teammate with Spain since the teen's breakthrough last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told the Athletic: "We have a great group. There is a good atmosphere and a relationship of respect and admiration that helps the group overcome adversity in the most complicated moments.

"It seems incredible at Yamal's age that he is already in the elite, in a club like Barcelona and with the national team.

"He has adapted very well to the group. He's still a kid (laughs), so you have to keep his feet on the ground - but he's a great kid."

Mentions
LaLigaYamal LamineCarvajal DanielReal MadridBarcelona
Related Articles
Barcelona whiz Yamal: Important for me to ignore Messi comparison
Barcelona great Pique talks up Cubarsi, Yamal - and title chances
UNCOVERED: How LaLiga's academy system led to Euros glory for Spain