Real Madrid captain Carvajal: Yamal achievements incredible for his age

Real Madrid captain Daniel Carvajal is confident Barcelona whiz Lamine Yamal won't get carried away with his fame.

Carvajal has enjoyed calling Yamal a teammate with Spain since the teen's breakthrough last season.

He told the Athletic: "We have a great group. There is a good atmosphere and a relationship of respect and admiration that helps the group overcome adversity in the most complicated moments.

"It seems incredible at Yamal's age that he is already in the elite, in a club like Barcelona and with the national team.

"He has adapted very well to the group. He's still a kid (laughs), so you have to keep his feet on the ground - but he's a great kid."