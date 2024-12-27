Real Madrid captain Carvajal: Simeone message a special boost
The fullback isn't expected to be seen until next season, though says he is now walking without crutches.
He said, "Now I can practically walk without crutches, I can go to the gym, ride a bike, I'm gaining degrees in my flexion... These are short-term goals, but I'm achieving them. I'm happy. This has to be considered as something long-term.
"Maybe this could extend my career for several years..."
The Real Madrid captain said he had received many messages of support, but there was certainly one that pleasantly surprised him: "It was from Cholo Simeone. A person who loves football and whom I admire greatly, apart from the rivalry, obviously.
"I think we share the vision of seeing this sport with great emotion and I remember that message as a special moment."