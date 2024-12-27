Real Madrid captain Carvajal: Simeone message a special boost

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal is upbeat about his recovery from ACL surgery.

The fullback isn't expected to be seen until next season, though says he is now walking without crutches.

He said, "Now I can practically walk without crutches, I can go to the gym, ride a bike, I'm gaining degrees in my flexion... These are short-term goals, but I'm achieving them. I'm happy. This has to be considered as something long-term.

"Maybe this could extend my career for several years..."

The Real Madrid captain said he had received many messages of support, but there was certainly one that pleasantly surprised him: "It was from Cholo Simeone. A person who loves football and whom I admire greatly, apart from the rivalry, obviously.

"I think we share the vision of seeing this sport with great emotion and I remember that message as a special moment."