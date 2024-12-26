Simeone: My lowest moment as Atletico Madrid coach

Diego Simeone has recalled his lowest moment as Atletico Madrid coach.

Atletico currently sit top of the table at Christmas and heading into 2025.

Simeone said in , during a sit-down interview with his wife Carla Pereyra: “When things aren’t going well for you, like in any job, you bring a lower energy home. But you see your daughters laughing, your wife smiling at you and that anger changes. We always tell the experience of when we lost the second Champions League final. That was very hard.

"I always say that to win the Champions League you have to play 90′, 120′ or a penalty shoot-out. I played 120′ and we lost and it went to penalties and we lost. The second time was very hard, I was very sad, I wondered if I would have the strength to continue leading a group to a place where it is difficult to reach.

“Carla immediately took me everywhere to distract my mind and helped me reinvent myself to start over. It’s about that. This business is very changeable. You win one game and you’re the best and then you lose the next one and you’re not. I always tell footballers that no one takes away what you earned, but people only care about today.

"Life itself is the same. You are with your friends and if you don’t give passion to your friends, or to your partner, it’s gone. Life and the day is about that. Game by game."