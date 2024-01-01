Tribal Football
Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo delighted scoring in victory over Espanyol

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes was happy scoring in their 4-1 win against Espanyol.

Rodrygo benefited from a superb pass from Vini Jr on the day.

He later said, “Winning is always hugely important in this shirt, it's always our goal. This was a tough match. The coach is angry with us for only scoring in the second half. Life was made harder for us tonight because we conceded the goal but we stayed calm and managed to win it. 

“We reacted quickly to the opposition goal. In the pre-match team talk, the gaffer had told us we'd been poor in the first half of games and he wanted us to improve tonight. We didn't get the goal but everything came off in the second half and we won the game. The season is only just starting and we're getting better every day. On an individual level I feel great physically and mentally, and I'm always ready to help the team."

He added, “The atmosphere here is fantastic, there is so much respect among the group and we all have the same goals. Vini's assist was delightful, it was Modrić-esque. He's getting better in that sense all the time, so I'd like to thank him for the assist."

