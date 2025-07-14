Tribal Football
Real Betis, Sevilla battle for PSG midfielder Moscardo

Carlos Volcano
LaLiga is emerging as a destination for PSG midfielder Gabriel Moscardo.

The Brazilian is being made available by the European champions this summer after arriving 18 months ago from Corinthians in a €20m deal.

Estadio Deportivo says Moscardo's situation has alerted Real Betis and local rivals Sevilla.

Betis are open to signing Moscardo immediately outright, while Sevilla would prefer a loan-to-buy arrangement.

PSG coach Luis Enrique has ordered the midfielder to train away from his senior squad in a sure sign he has no future in Paris.

