PSG pair Ruiz, Hakimi: Victory over Real Madrid better than imagined

PSG pair Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi were floating after their Club World Cup semifinal thrashing of Real Madrid.

Ruiz scored twice as PSG won 4-0 to set up a final this weekend against Chelsea.

The Spain international said afterwards: "I couldn't have imagined anything better, congratulations to the whole team who gave me the strength to score those goals, we won against Real Madrid.

"We know it was going to be very difficult, one of the biggest teams in the world, it was hot, but we're very happy."

PSG wing-back Hakimi also said on DAZN: "We deserved the victory, we made an incredible effort. It wasn't easy with the heat and there were great players up against us. This coach trusted me, gave me this freedom.

"With my teammates and Marquinhos especially, João (Neves) is doing a magnificent job, he gives me (defensive) peace of mind. I continue to enjoy myself with this team."