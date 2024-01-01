Real Betis president Haro admits derby performance not good enough

Real Betis president Angel Haro admits Sunday's derby defeat at Sevilla was a blow.

Haro says they've spent the week assessing the 1-0 loss.

He stated, "Well, after a defeat in the derby, which is always hard to digest, and after the necessary period of mourning, I'm still angry, like any Betis fan. It's been two blows in a row, Warsaw and the day of the derby. Obviously the derby blow hurts a lot more and we have to reflect and be self-critical.

"Everyone here has to do more, starting with the president and of course the coaching staff and players, to get back to their best form. We have to give more in games like these."

On the match, Haro said: "Well, apart from the penalty, which obviously had an influence since these matches are decided by these kinds of details, a penalty that I don't think was a penalty, and in which the referee was not at all lucky with the gestures of what he saw when he opened his arms in a cross because that didn't happen... But we can't only focus on this.

"The team didn't give its best version, as I said, we were slow against a team that we should have done much more damage to."