Real Betis defender Bartra: I really want to see Isco in Spain squad

Real Betis defender Marc Bartra was full of praise for Isco after victory over Real Madrid on Saturday.

Isco hit the winner from the penalty spot for Betis' 2-1 triumph.

"He is a player who makes the difference with and without the ball... I really want to see him in the national team, I hope it can happen," said Barta.

"I am very proud of the team, we took a step forward by conceding and we went for them.

"We knew how to change things, be more aggressive and press high up."