Real Betis coach Pellegrini "very satisfied" after defeating Real Madrid

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini was left delighted with his players after their 2-1 win against Real Madrid.

Betis won 2-1 as Brahim Diaz's opener for Real Madrid was canceled out by Johnny Cardoso and Isco's winning penalty.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pellegrini said afterwards: "Happy not only for victory, three very important points to continue in the fight for European positions. The team was faithful to its idiosyncrasy, we went out for the game, we were superiorand we had more occasions than them. Except at first they had no dangerous occasions. It leaves me very satisfied.

"The first 15 minutes we shrink the spaces, but we don't attack with the ball. When we had it, we lost it fast. There they deserved the goal, but from then on the game was ours."

On Betis' three consecutive wins, he continued: "The fundamental thing is not to have changed anything. With Celta we made a great game, against Athletic we were only tied with corner ... They were complicated moments of results, but you have to be convinced of the route to follow. We came from two very good games, but two results that did not convince us. "

And on matchwinner Isco, Pellegrini enthused: "Individual returns are always very important and we know what everyone can give. Isco lowers its performance very little compared to what it is capable of and infects the team not only for its technical capacity but also for its physical delivery.

"I am left with the collective feeling of the team, how little Madrid arrived with the offensive variants it has, the chances we had ... In general terms we dominated the game. "