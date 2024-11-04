Real Betis coach Pellegrini: Athletic Bilbao draw fair result

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini was satisfied after their 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao.

Pablo Fornals had Betis ahead after halftime before Alex Berenguer found an equaliser for the hosts.

Pellegrini remarked afterwards that the point was fair for both teams.

Performance:

"It's a film we've seen on the other side, having lots of chances and not being able to finish. I think we had chances, but it's only fair that it's 1-1 . They were superior in the first half, they had lots of chances and they didn't score. We didn't find the ball, but in the second half we balanced things out and we even had a 0-2, but the result is fair.

"Thursday's game took its toll. It was at their home, I really value the point on a difficult pitch. I experienced this game many times from the other side , seeing how we went away without winning after creating many chances."

The changes:

"We couldn't find the ball, they didn't let us get out and we lost easy balls. We had more control with Pablo and Iker in the middle. We also had more chances, we defended, we got up front and gave a better image. The second half was more balanced. It was difficult to get there at three in the morning and prepare for Sunday's game..."

Message at half-time:

"It was one of the easiest instructions I had to give: let's do everything differently. We didn't have the ball, we didn't get to goal; we had to do it differently. We did it with Iker and Pablo, and with Assane we also created more danger on the right. The match was balanced knowing that they are a very tough opponent with players like the two Williams who were performing extremely well."

Pablo Fornals' emotion:

"Pablo came from that area, it surely affects him more, although it has affected us all very much because the images are dramatic. We must be supportive and collaborate with everyone to cushion a little everything that is happening."

Commitment:

"We are a different team. If we put together a team with Guido, Isco and William Carvalho... Now we have more players who can play both ways and have power. There are five or six important absences and we are competing. We have to know how to adapt to the characteristics of the players."